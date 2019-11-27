Green Bay Metro Fire Department uses wreaths to raise awareness of residential fires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — If you drive past a Green Bay Metro Fire Department, you may notice a wreath hanging outside, but it’s not like any other wreath.

The wreaths are part of a public awareness campaign that will last from Thanksgiving Day through January 1, 2020.

READ: Appleton Fire Dept. kicks off Keep the Wreath Green Program

Initially they will be lit with green lights, but for every residential fire that occurs, a light will turn red. It is not to celebrate residential fires, but to educate people on fire safety.

Ever year, there are 13 to 17 fires during the season and careless cooking is usually the leading cause of those fires.

The Fire Department offers these tips:

Never leave candles unattended

Keep a safe distance around portable and fixed heating units

Pay close attention when cooking meals

Keep your natural Christmas tree watered

For more safety information, call the Green Bay Metro Fire Department at (920)448-3293