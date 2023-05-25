GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department welcomes new first responders to their department. Natalie Boney is one of 17 recruits graduating from the department’s 11-week academy.

“I did an internship through Fox Valley Technical College, and I interned here at Green Bay and then soon after that, I applied through the regional hiring process and just got hired this last March,” stated Boney.

Boney says she plans to serve her community to the best of her abilities.

“Firefighting was something I had always been interested in and I went through the schooling for it and ended up liking it a lot more than I would’ve imagined I did” Boney

Fire Fighter Kyle Ayzazzadeh says he is eager to put his training to use.

“There’s a lot of jobs that need to be done whether it’s at a fire, an E.M.S. call or, good intent call whatever you know, a lot of it is thinking outside the box none of it is the same and I’m not the type of person to work in a cubical so this definitely fits that,” stated Ayvazzadeh

The department says they are confident in their new members.

“The 17 recruits we brought in were excellent, they were hardworking all the way through, brought a lot of energy, and really brought in a good dynamic for the group,” said Kyle Lauf, Training Captain of Green Bay Metro Fire.

Boney will serve at station number 6 and she says although the Academy portion is over, she looks forward to working with her fellow graduates in the department.

“It is a little bittersweet just because we’ve really bonded and just had so much fun throughout the whole academy, and we’ll all be rooting for each other and we all look forward to see each other on the floor,” stated Boney.

The department says even more new students are preparing to graduate.