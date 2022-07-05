GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) reports a fire has caused around $1,000,000 in damages at a local equipment supplier’s building.

According to a release, firefighters were sent to Packer City Sales on 1124 N. Baird St. around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

The department explained it had received a report of heavy, black smoke in the area.

Crews said they saw the smoke when they arrived, as well as flames pushing out of a structure’s roof. Due to it starting to sag, the department upgraded the fire to a “Box Alarm to the 2nd Level.”

Fire at South Baird Street in Green Bay

The fire was under control within two and a half hours.

GBMFD said one firefighter was treated and transported to a local hospital. It reported no one else was injured.

Officials estimate a $1,000,000 loss. The fire is currently under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Marshal’s Office.