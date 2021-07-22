Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. responds to Elm Street fire, cause unknown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Firefighters are responding to a fire on the city’s east side Thursday night.

Local 5 has crew members at the 1400 block of Elm Street. Fire officials say they received a call about a house fire around 9:30 p.m.

According to Green Bay Metro Fire, the flames stayed on the deck area and didn’t spread to the home. They go on to say that everything is extinguished at this time.

One person was transported to a local hospital after having some difficulty breathing but local police say it was unrelated to the fire and no one was injured.

There is no word on a cause for the fire, but firefighters say they believe it might have started from a charcoal grill or someone smoking.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.