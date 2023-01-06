GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is shattering records for the number of calls it goes on each year.

Local 5 News sat down with the department’s new chief about what’s behind it and what the future looks like.

“We’re looking at our data, and we have seen an uptick in call volume,” said Fire Chief Matthew Knott.

Knott has not even been on the job for a week, but he is already helping plan for what will be another record-breaking year for Green Bay Metro Fire.

“One of the biggest increases is from the merger with Bellevue,” said Chief Knott. “We can see an increase in call volume there. Certainly, with that, and with additional stations, it all increased.”

You can clearly see how many times Metro Fire crews responded to incidents and how it’s only gone up on the graph below. There has been a steady increase of calls of about 2,000 more each year between 2020 and 2022.

When you think of the fire department, you might think of house fires. But instead, Chief Knott says the team shows up the most times for things that have nothing to do with fire.

“We’ve seen an increase in falls and illegal drug use, so there’s a variety of factors we’re looking at,” the chief added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Emergency medical calls make up the biggest portion of the department’s call volume. The department says the top calls are for:

Falls (especially those 65 years old and up)

General sickness

Breathing/respiratory problem

Chest pain/Cardiac

Unconscious/Fainting

Traffic Accident Injuries

To avoid a visit from medics, Chief Knott says training is key.

“We’re prone to disasters of all types, whether or not they’re small or large. We’re in a climate where we have significant snowfall that can lead to trips, slips, and falls,” said Chief Knott.

He predicts 2023 will continue to be a record-breaking year for the department as more people are out and about in a post-pandemic world.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department covers the communities of Allouez, Bellevue, and Green Bay.

WHERE ARE THE BUSIEST STATIONS?

Station 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Lambeau Field 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Other 549 278 0 0 0 0 827 Station 1 87 107 2 0 1 6 203 Station 2 2397 2627 2777 2655 2980 2971 16407 Station 3 1798 1869 2049 1789 1971 2157 11633 Station 4 789 841 890 797 751 919 4987 Station 5 2132 2008 2173 2206 2569 2573 13661 Station 6 2507 2616 2676 2619 2549 3195 16162 Station 7 1216 1333 1390 1390 1511 1786 8626 Station 8 1527 1697 1920 1796 2414 2530 11884 Station 9 0 0 0 2 888 947 1837 Station Other 0 0 19 294 209 235 757 Station SE 0 0 202 26 129 194 551 Total 13002 13376 14098 13574 15972 17514 87536 Credit: Green Bay Metro Fire Dept.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department does not provide CPR training, but several other local organizations do, including the American Red Cross.

The department says emergency medical calls can go down, especially for falls, if you take the proper precautions. On average, there are 32 falls each day in Brown County alone.

“Falls can lead to a loss of independence, disability, or even death,” the department says. They can also be completely prevented.

One in four people over the age of 65 falls every year. It is also the number one injury seen in local emergency rooms, according to the Brown County Prevention Coalition.

You can learn more about what resources might be available to you with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County at 920-448-4300.