Green Bay Metro Fire hopes holiday wreaths spark awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be hanging holiday wreaths on all of their fire stations.

These festive wreaths are part of a public awareness campaign that will last from Thanksgiving day until January 1, 2021, says officials.

According to a release, the wreaths with be initially lit with all green lights and for every residential fire that occurs during this holiday season, one light will be changed to red.

Officers point out this is not to celebrate residential fires but rather educate everyone on fire safety.

For every year, the Fire Department says there are an average of 15 residential fires and one of the main causes are careless cooking during the holiday season.

Here are some safety tips provided by the Fire Department:

Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors save lives. Make sure both of these are installed on every level of your home and outside each sleeping area. Check them once a month to make sure they are working properly and change the batteries once a year.

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop.

Use turkey fryers outdoors; never use them on a wooden deck or in a garage.

Keep holiday decorations (or any other flammable items) at least 3 feet from open flame and heat sources.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

Water your Christmas Tree daily; a dry tree is dangerous because it can catch fire easily.

Every time you see a wreath on the Green Bay Metro Fire Station, Officers hope they remind you to have a safe holiday season.