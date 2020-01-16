Green Bay Metro Fire makes wager with San Francisco Fire ahead of championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the San Francisco Fire Department have partnered to remind communities of the importance of practicing fire safety along with some friendly competition.

On the Tuesday following Sunday’s game, the fire chief will install a smoke alarm with the winning team’s emblem on it. The fire chief will also wear the winning team’s jersey for the entire day.

The losing fire chief will also personally donate $100 to Burn Camp/Prevention charity of the winning chief’s choice.

The winning department will receive a donation of 50 smoke alarms from Kidde.

“While we hope everyone has fun on football Sunday, we would also like to shed some light on fire safety in your home. Every year, our departments respond to numerous calls to residences without working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors,” says Green Bay Metro.

The Packers will play the 49ers on Sunday at 5:40 p.m.