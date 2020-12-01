GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire says a fire that left one person dead in mid-November was due to smoking around medical oxygen.

On November 17, crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of West Point Road for a report of smoke in a home and a resident possibly still inside.

Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the entryway of the home. Green BAy Metro crews immediately made entry and one person was found unresponsive. They were removed from the home and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Green Bay Metro Fire says that person has succumbed to their injuries.

Now, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding the community of the dangers of smoking around medical oxygen.

Medical oxygen increases the percentage of oxygen in the air that a patient uses to breathe. If a fire should start in an oxygen-enriched area, it can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate than normal.

Here are some safety tips to follow if you or someone you know uses medical oxygen:

There is no safe way to smoke in the home when oxygen is in use. A patient on oxygen should not smoke.

Candles, matches, wood stoves and even sparking toys, can be ignition sources and should not be used in the home.

Keep oxygen cylinders at least five feet from a heat source, open flames or electrical devices.

Body oil, hand lotion and items containing oil and grease can easily ignite. Keep oil and grease away where oxygen is in use.

Never use aerosol sprays containing combustible materials near the oxygen.

Never smoke and never allow anyone to smoke where medical oxygen is used. To alert family, friends, and neighbor’s, post “NO SMOKING and NO OPEN FLAMES” signs in and outside the home to remind people not to smoke.

“The incident that occurred on November 17th was a terrible accident and our thoughts and prayers go out the victim’s family. This tragic event is a reminder of the dangers of medical oxygen use and smoking,” Green Bay Metro Fire says.