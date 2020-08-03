DEVELOPING: Green Bay west side house fire under investigation

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

MONDAY 8/3/2020 8:49 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews are investigating a Green Bay house fire that caused one person to be relocated Monday morning.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to a working structure fire in the 800 block of 9th Street at around 7:40 a.m.

Officials tell WFRV Local 5 that smoke was seen coming out the front and back of the house. While crews received reports that a person was inside the home, no one was found. The individual living at the home has been relocated, according to Green Bay Metro Fire.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Original Story: Green Bay Metro Fire responding to west side structure fire

MONDAY 8/3/2020 8:08 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is responding to an active structure fire on Green Bay’s west side.

Officials say emergency crews are in the 800 block of 9th Street for a working structure fire.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route for their morning commute.

WFRV Local 5 will provide more details as they become available.

