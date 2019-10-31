Green Bay Metro looking to increase bus fares in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The cost to ride the bus in Green Bay may soon be going up. As Kris Schuller reports, the transit director is proposing across the board fare increases to offset a loss in funding.

At Green Bay Metro Transportation Center people board buses to get where they need to go. The cost for a day pass is three dollars, a fee Andy Casselbury says some people struggle to afford.

“I think three dollars is expensive as it is, feel it should be two dollars. There are a lot of people who can’t afford the three dollars as it is,” said Casselbury.

But for the first time in 10 years, Green Bay’s transit director says she needs to propose higher fares across the board due to a loss in state and federal funding and an increase in expenses.

“We get about 53 percent of our funding from state and federal,” said Patty Kiewiz. “Over time we’ve been able to tighten here and eliminate this and do certain things over the years and we’re just at our limit.”

Kiewiz has proposed raising cash fares 50 cents to two dollars, a day pass up a dollar to four dollars, a weekly pass from $12 to $15 and a 30-day pass from $35 to $39.

“When times get difficult like this I think the question comes do we adjust the fares a few dollars or do we look at some services,” Kiewiz said.

Kiewiz says Green Bay Metro covers 1.2 million miles each year and the transit commission is against reducing service. But a woman who works at a homeless shelter says there has to be another solution to help those who need Green Bay Metro the most.

“It’s going to be hard for them,” said Rory Walters. “I think they can combine a little, people can walk a little distance and so on to help and adapt a little bit in order to keep the fares down.”

“This is not something that’s an easy decision,” Kiewiz said.

The transit commission votes on the proposed fare hikes in December.

Public comment on the proposal will be taken at three upcoming meetings in November at the Green Bay Metro office at 901 University Avenue on Nov. 5 at 8:15 a.m., Nov. 12 at 4:15 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 5:45 p.m.