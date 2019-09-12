Green Bay Metro: Sorry for the confusion, that’s not a military vehicle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — After being falsely identified as a military vehicle, Green Bay Metro Fire says they will be painting their new vehicle a different color in the future.

Following heavy rains and flooding on Wednesday, many residents saw the vehicle, referred to as an Emergency Support Unit (ESU), and assumed it was the National Guard.

Green Bay Metro Fire says the ESU is actually theirs and they use it for special operations such as floodwater rescue, heavy snowfalls, special equipment transport, and other situations.

Officials say the vehicle will be painted a different color in the future so as not to cause confusion.