Green Bay Metro Transit fares to increase on Jan. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Metro Transit users will see a fare increase starting on January 1, 2020.
Fare increases were approved Wednesday morning.
Adults using cash will see a $.50 increase from $1.50 to $2.00. One-day passes for adults are set to increase from $3.00 to $4.00.
The college student pass was originally proposed to increase from $30 to $32, but meeting minutes show officials elected to discontinue the pass.
For more fare increases, see the insert below: