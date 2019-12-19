Green Bay Metro Transit fares to increase on Jan. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Metro Transit users will see a fare increase starting on January 1, 2020.

Fare increases were approved Wednesday morning.

Adults using cash will see a $.50 increase from $1.50 to $2.00. One-day passes for adults are set to increase from $3.00 to $4.00.

The college student pass was originally proposed to increase from $30 to $32, but meeting minutes show officials elected to discontinue the pass.

For more fare increases, see the insert below:

