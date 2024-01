GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Green Bay Metro Transit say they are suspending service based on deteriorating weather conditions.

“If you are needing a ride home yet today, please contact us immediately so we can assist in getting you a ride prior to service ending,” stated officials.

All services, including city bus, paratransit, and GBM on Demand, will be ending on January 12 at 4:45 p.m.

Riders are encouraged to call ahead tomorrow for possible changes or delays due to weather.