Closings
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Metro Transit to suspend services due to coronavirus concerns

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay and Green Bay Metro Transit, in light of increasing concerns regarding coronavirus, have suspended public transportation service until further notice.

The change begins Monday, March 16, but does not include paratransit services. Those services, according to Green Bay Metro, will remain available for all medically necessary trips. Paratransit riders should continue to call 920-448-3185 to schedule.

Mayor Eric Genrich says, “I do not take the decision to suspend transit services lightly, but I am committed to taking any and all actions to keep our community safe and our employees well, in the days ahead. I regret the disruption this will have on the lives of our residents and employers. However, we must err on the side of caution and public safety, as we navigate these uncharted waters.”

“Social distancing is critical at this time to keep everyone healthy and safe. This is difficult to do with the services Green Bay Metro provides,” says Director Patricia Kiewiz. “We are committed to reinstating transportation services when we can ensure a safe environment for our employees, riders and the public.”

Valley Transit announced Monday morning that they would continue to provide public transportation in Appleton “but will continue to monitor the very active and ever-changing coronavirus situation with our local health officials and the CDC.”

