GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 41 years of service, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s (GBMFD) Fire Chief will be officially retiring, the department announced on Tuesday.

Chief David Litton was hired as GBMFD’s Fire Chief in July 2013, and his peers are celebrating his ‘exemplary improvements’ to the department in his 9+ years in Green Bay.

During his time with Green Bay Metro Fire Department, he has made exemplary improvements to emergency response times, collaboratively led the department to a No. 1 Public Protection Classification rating from the Insurance Services Office, and prioritized safety for firefighters to help reduce exposure to carcinogens. Green Bay Metro Fire Department is beyond grateful for his leadership, commitment, and service to the community. Green Bay Metro Fire Department

The department will be honoring Chief Litton’s career on December 30 at 9 a.m. at Green Bay City Hall, and everyone is welcome to help celebrate.

Also announced on Tuesday by the GBMFD, was the promotion of 24 of its members.

Lieutenants promoted to Captain: Kyle Koch Chad Allen Dustin Ridings Kevin Pischke James Irvin Shawn McDonough Greg Weddle

Firefighter promoted to Training Captain: Kyle Lauf

Engineers promoted to Lieutenant: Kyle Rentmeester Joe Thomson John Crabbe Kevin Becker Keith Dougherty Keith Zaidel Nathan Timm Rob Paul

Firefighters promoted to Engineer: Nick Verstoppen Luke VanGompel Joe Fredrickson Nicholas Ott Aaron Anderson Joe Fitzpatrick Cameron Sanford Sarah Cooper



Captains

Training Captain

Lieutenants

Engineers

Congratulations to all those promoted and to Chief David Litton on an outstanding career.