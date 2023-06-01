GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has announced the promotions of six of its members, including two being promoted from Lieutenant to Captain.

GBMFD congratulated its members who are being promoted in a Facebook post, wishing them the best of luck in their new positions.

Members being promoted include:

From Lieutenant to Captain Andrew Watt Dan Conard

From Engineer to Lieutenant Brad Berth Thomas McKenna

From Firefighter to Engineer Logan Simkowski Cody Johnson



Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Congratulations to those being promoted and best of luck in all of your future endeavors.