GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) released details about the jackknifed semi that caused I-43 south near the Leo Frigo Bridge to close for over four hours on Thursday.

The GBMFD stated in a Facebook post that the fuel tanks on the semi were leaking diesel fuel that was flowing down the southbound lanes on the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge.

The incident, which began around 10:30 a.m. on February 23, needed multiple law enforcement agencies to clear due to the hazard of the leaked fuel.

Officials say the fuel was contained with absorbents after it had traveled 50-75 yards down the bridge.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

There were no injuries as a result of the incident and only the semi was involved in the crash.

The GBMFD Hazardous Materials Team was requested to bring additional absorbents and drums for containing the diesel. Department of Transportation (DOT) was on the scene assessing the bridge for damage.

I-43 was reopened around 3:15 p.m. after a repair was made to the damaged portion of the highway.

The GBMFD thanked the following agencies for their assistance:

Crosby Heavy Duty Wrecker Service

Green Bay Police Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Brown County Highway Department

Brown County Public Safety Communications

No additional information was provided.