GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders in Green Bay have begun to search the East River for a possible person who may have fallen through the ice.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, a walker noticed a backpack on the ice near a hole and notified authorities around 6 a.m. on March 11.

Little is known at this time but officials say a dive team from the Green Bay Police Department was requested, and that GBMFD is standing by to assist divers.

Personal items were found near the hole, the release says.

However, at this time, no person was found and authorities have not released any additional information.

