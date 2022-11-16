GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay School District officials are reminding parents to talk with their children about making false comments after a middle school student falsely claimed they had a gun.

On November 16, school officials with the Edison Middle School in Green Bay told Local 5 about an incident with a student who claimed to have a gun.

According to school officials at Edison Middle School, a student made a comment about having a gun at school to another student, who then reported the comment to the school administration.

Officials with the school did confirm that the student did not have a gun, however, the student did admit to making the statement.

Student and staff safety is our highest priority. Students are always encouraged when they see or hear something, to say something. Together, we will always take precautions deemed necessary in an effort to keep students and staff safe. Dan Slowey, Principal of Edison Middle School

Slowey states that the incident will be addressed according to Board policy, and reminds parents to talk with their children about the serious nature of making these types of comments.

No other information was provided.