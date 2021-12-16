Green Bay Mill getting $500M expansion, adding 100+ jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 150 new jobs will be made available pending the expansion of the Georgia-Pacific Broadway Mill in Green Bay.

Georgia-pacific announced Thursday, it has made a ‘significant investment’ totaling more than $500 million for its Broadway Mill in Green Bay.

According to the company, the expansion will include building a new paper machine using through-air-dried (TAD) technology, as well as adding associated converting equipment and infrastructure.

Officials say this expansion will help enhance the company’s retail consumer tissue and towel business resulting in approximately 150 jobs being added to operate the new papermaking complex.

“This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who value the quality of our products,” said Christian Fischer, Georgia-Pacific president, and chief executive officer.

The Green Bay Broadway Mill currently operates seven paper machines and a number of converting operations to make bath tissue, paper towels, napkins and facial tissue for both retail and away-from-home uses.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach acknowledged this new expansion stating, “I want to congratulate Georgia-Pacific for making this $500 million investment in Brown County… I also want to recognize what an accomplishment this is for all the hard-working men and women at the Broadway Mill. Their work ethic, proficiency, stellar safety record, and environmental stewardship demonstrates why Georgia-Pacific selected our community for this expansion.”

Officials add that this project will also create as many as 500 construction and contract-related jobs throughout the timeline, which is expected to be fully complete during the first half of 2024.