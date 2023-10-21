GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Moose Lodge is serving up a good deed with a side of deliciousness during its drive-thru booyah sale on Saturday.

On Saturday, October 21, the Green Bay Moose Lodge was selling booyah, brats, and burgers with proceeds going towards the Old Glory Honor Flight.

Organizers say that they have raised $2,000 for the nonprofit organization and presented the Old Glory Honor Flight with a check during a ceremony on Thursday night.

The Moose Lodge expects to raise thousands during Saturday’s booyah sale as well.

“It is a very important event for Moose Lodge 801,” began John Sipes, Chairman – Board of Directors of Moose International. “Showing the importance of serving the community by raising funds for the Old Glory Honor Flight.”

The event, which started at 11 a.m., was slated to go on until they ran out of booyah, and around 1 p.m., nearly 100 gallons of booyah were completely sold out.

Green Bay Moose Lodge will hold another similar event on November 4. November’s event will feature gumbo, with members from New Orleans slated to be in attendance.