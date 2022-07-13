GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after an incident between her and her son that allegedly involved knives, a cinder block and slashed bike tires.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on July 10 around 9 p.m. officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Lime Kiln Road. Officers were made aware that the mother called authorities and her son was ‘flipping out’ and possibly had a weapon.

When police arrived, officers approached the son who was sitting by a dumpster. Officials said he was cooperative and following a search, no weapons were found.

The son told authorities that around 8:45 p.m. he was outside his mom’s apartment because she kicked him out. He was waiting outside for his grandmother to arrive when his mother came by with an alleged knife in her hands.

His mother, 46-year-old Spring Long, asked him if he had cut her bike tires. After he said he did not, Long then reportedly walked away back towards the apartment and he followed her.

Long tried to close a screen door, but her son grabbed it to keep it open. She then allegedly continued to slam the door on his fingers and which reportedly led to a laceration on one of his fingers.

She then reportedly came back outside with a cinder block and threw it at him. After briefly going back into the apartment, she stood in the doorway with a knife, and among other things, allegedly said “I’ll slit your throat”.

When officers tried to speak with Long, she refused to come to the door and demanded that officers jail her 16-year-old son. Police also saw two ‘large’ throwing knives on the ground outside the apartment.

Long eventually came to the window, and officers grabbed her arms and safely pulled her out of the window. She was then placed under arrest as she had a felony warrant.

Long is facing the following charges:

Physical Abuse of Child – Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater)

Disorderly Conduct, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Repeater Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Can be increased by two and a half years in prison due to repeater and using a dangerous weapon)

Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon – Negligent Handling of a Weapon – Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)



Court records show that Long was scheduled for her initial appearance on July 12 at 2 p.m. The son and his older brother were going with their grandparents.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.