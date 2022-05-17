GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother of three children who are all 3-years-old or younger, is facing charges after all three reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 10 around 3 a.m., officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of possible child abuse. Hospital staff said a 15-month-old child tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities spoke with the child’s parents. The mother, 31-year-old Mercedes Rickert, said she noticed the child not acting normally. Because of this, she decided to bring him to the hospital. Rickert was reportedly surprised when the test came back for cocaine.

When asked how the child would test positive, Rickert said she could only think of her mother’s brother-in-law. She described him as someone who visits the children regularly and has a large number of medications.

Rickert reportedly told authorities that she was sober for over four years, but later admitted that she ‘slipped up’ and used cocaine on May 6. She said she used cocaine at a friend’s house and never brought the drugs home.

In addition to the 15-month-old child, Rickert also had a three-year-old and a two-year-old.

Child Protective Services tested the other two children, and on May 13 the Green Bay Police Department was notified that the two other children tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities arrived at Rickert’s residence and told the parents about ‘extreme concerns’ that all three children tested positive for cocaine. Additionally, there was mention of some medical concerns that children had, which authorities said could be tied to cocaine ingestion.

Rickert reportedly admitted to using cocaine on May 8, but again said she did not do cocaine at the house, and is not sure how all three would test positive. Rickert’s grandmother, who also lives at the house, refused to take a drug test.

The grandmother also refused to let an officer test the counters with a cocaine wipe. Officers told Rickert that since she and all of her children tested positive for cocaine she was going to be taken into custody.

Later on May 13, the grandmother reportedly tested positive for cocaine and the complaint mentions that a child neglect charge will be referred for her. However, court records show no charges have been filed at this time.

When the father of the children went to take his drug screen, officials say it appeared he brought either old urine or someone else’s. Authorities said that the father would take the drug test again.

Court records for the father and grandmother show no charges have been filed at this time. Rickert had her initial appearance in court on May 16 at 2 p.m.

Rickert is facing three counts of Neglecting a Child, all of which are felonies. Each charge carries up to three and a half years in prison.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.