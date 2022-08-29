GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August 23 for allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing multiple items. Around 1 p.m., Green Bay Police responded to a reported disturbance and ended up taking Dowdy into custody.

Police ended up speaking with Dowdy’s daughter who said Dowdy continually went to her residence. She even asked Dowdy to leave multiple times.

When the daughter arrived at her residence on August 23, she saw that her house was ‘destroyed’ and her belongings were scattered across the place. Multiple items were reportedly stolen but there was no reported damage.

The following items were reported stolen:

2001 Ford Focus ($2,000)

42-inch tv ($200)

Chromebook computer ($200)

Box fan ($20)

Five blankets ($50)

Miscellaneous clothing($200)

Eight pairs of shoes/sandals ($200)

Lamp ($10)

Pink suitcase ($70)

Multiple household items including cleaning supplies, towels, toilet paper and others ($250)

A bag that contained tax papers, birth certificates, vehicle titles, photographs of her children and other items was also reportedly missing.

There was reportedly no forced entry to the residence. The items were not found in the stolen vehicle.

When police responded to the reported disturbance, Dowdy was seen pacing on the sidewalk and said she was looking for her daughter. She told police that the vehicle, which was the Ford Focus that was stolen, was hers.

Dowdy is facing the following charges:

Criminal Trespass, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Theft, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Bail Jumping, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Criminal Trespass, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Bail Jumping, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (can be increased by four years due to repeater)



Court records show that Dowdy was in court on August 25 and a $10,000 signature bond was signed. She is scheduled to appear in court on September 13 for her preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.