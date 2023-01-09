GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.

Herwald brought the child to his squad car to get the boy out of the cold. Authorities say the temperature was 20 degrees at the time. The child was brought back to the department, and the child was eventually identified.

Officers went to the address of the child’s home, once it was found, to speak with the mother. When officers arrived at the residence, a 4-year-old sibling was found to be left alone.

Police were able to contact the mother, identified as a 25-year-old Green Bay woman, who was reportedly at a bar. The mother said she left the children with a babysitter.

The babysitter was interviewed and told officers she was never contacted by the mother. The mother was jailed on two charges of neglecting a child and a probation violation.

The department recognized the officer’s actions on the matter.

This could’ve ended in tragedy. We must recognize our officer’s quick actions on the matter and the work by our crime analysis division to identify non-verbal residents when reported to the Green Bay Police by their family members. This resource has proven to be very useful related to this most recent incident. Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department

Police also mentioned people with a non-verbal family member can call 920-448-3200 to put that person in their database. There is also a form on the Brown County website.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. No additional information was provided.