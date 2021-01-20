GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay mother sentenced to 10 years in death of toddler

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay woman convicted of neglect in the death of her 15-month-old daughter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

33-year-old Sarah Kairys previously pleaded no contest to neglect with death as a consequence.

Brown County Judge John Zakowski on Tuesday also placed Kairys on 10 years of extended supervision.

Kairys’ boyfriend, Juan Maravilla was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in the girl’s 2017 death. He was sentenced in August to 24 years in prison.

According to the autopsy, the child suffered multiple fractures and injuries which resulted in a perforated bowel, leading to her death.

