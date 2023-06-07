GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay mother and son have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to sell fentanyl and laundering money from the drug sales.

A grand jury returned a two-count indictment alleging that 20-year-old Moises Gonzalez-Rodriguez and 52-year-old Blanca E. Rodriguez conspired to distribute fentanyl.

Additionally, the indictment alleges that Blanca Rodriguez laundered the proceeds of the drug sales in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1956(a)(1)(B)(i).

If convicted of the drug conspiracy charge, each defendant faces a mandatory ten years in prison and up to a life sentence. Rodriguez also faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the money laundering offense.

This case was investigated by the Brown County Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

No additional details were provided.