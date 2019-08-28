Green Bay: N. Webster to close Sept. 3 until Nov. for pavement reconstruction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Public Works Department announced a temporary closure of North Webster Avenue for pavement reconstruction.
The affected segment – from Main Street to University Avenue – is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3.
Traffic from Cedar STreet will be able to cross Webster Avenue.
Officials say the closure will remain in place through November.
Detoured traffic will follow Main Street, Monroe Avenue, and University Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times.