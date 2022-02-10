GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is one of the best cities for football fans, a recent study revealed.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, found that the Green Bay Packers home city offers fans one of the best football experiences in the entire country.

Researchers arrived at this conclusion after comparing 245 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across several key metrics to determine the best and worst cities for both NFL and college football fans.

The key metrics used in the study included:

Number of NFL and College football teams

Performance Level of NFL Team and College Football (FBS & FCS) Teams This metric used each teams past three seasons’ averages based on number of wins and total number of games played.

Number of NFL and College Football (FBS & FCS) Championships Wins

NFL Franchise Value

Average Ticket Price for an NFL Game

Minimum Season-Ticket Price for College Football (FBS & FCS) Game

NFL and College Football Fan Engagement Based on the number of Twitter followers and Facebook “Likes” on each team’s official accounts.

NFL and College Football (FBS & FCS) Stadium Capacities This metric was calculated using each stadium’s capacity and the total city population.

Attendance This metric was calculated using the average home-fan attendance and the stadium capacity.



Based on these metrics, researchers found that Green Bay ranked third in offering fans the best overall football experience.

Green Bay followed on the heels of Dallas, Texas, which ranked second, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which took first place.

In addition, the study also found that Green Bay ranked number one in the following categories:

Having the top-performing NFL team

Having the most accessible NFL stadium

Having the most engaged NFL fan base

The city of Madison also managed to make the list landing at number 199, just behind Macon, Georgia.

For the full report, click here.