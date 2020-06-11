Green Bay named bicycle-friendly community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay has received a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community designation by the League of American Bicyclists.

The award was announced on Wednesday morning at the corner of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street in Green Bay and is recognizing Green Bay for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich shared, “This is a major milestone for Green Bay that puts us on the map as a bike-friendly community.”

He continued, “We wouldn’t be where we are today without a true community-wide effort, involving countless individuals, organizations, and our partners at the Green Bay Area Public Schools.”

Recent accomplishments that helped Green Bay secure this title include the Safe Walk and Bike Green Bay plan, the re-opening of Webster Avenue with bike lanes, sidewalks, and a recreational path, regional Frogger events, an increase of bike lanes throughout the City and doubling the number of multi-use paths.

Executive Director of Wello Natalie Bomstad stated, “Our built environment plays a significant role in our health and well-being and the ability to bike and walk are a key component of that.”

Bomstad continued, “This designation is a reflection of many partners coming together to address a need and want in our community to be able to walk and bike safely.”

“We’re seeing Wisconsin become a biking destination and a safer place that encourages all of its residents to ride,” said Michelle Bachaus, Northeast Wisconsin Director of the Wisconsin Bike Fed. “This designation shows that Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin are doing their part in making that happen.”