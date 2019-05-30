Green Bay named one of best Great Lakes fishing towns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay has been named one of the best Great Lakes Fishing Towns according to FishingBooker, a website used to book fishing charters.

The site says they created the list, featuring seven towns along the Great Lakes, based on factors including user reviews, access to quality fishing, and the number of possibilities and activities the town has to offer.

Here is the official ranking, in no particular order:

Buffalo, NY Holland, MI Mackinac, MI Sandusky, OH Green Bay, WI Duluth, MN Superior, WI

FishingBooker says Green Bay was selected based on its history and current fishing conditions and activities:



“Originally set up as a French trading post in the 1700s, Green Bay is one of the oldest permanent European settlements in America. Today, Green Bay is a multi-cultural town, offering a wealth of attractions for people from all walks of life. Families will love the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, a 600-acre refuge with picture-perfect nature and dozens of exciting animals to see. Green Bay’s Meyer Theatre is an ornate performance hall capable of housing a thousand people. The venue hosts a number of live concerts and theatre plays year round. Blessed with incredibly abundant waters, Green Bay offers a year-round variety of fish anglers just can’t say no to. This is a fantastic Smallmouth Bass fishery, and the big river’s tributaries are known for their Steelhead and Chinook bites. Of course, there’s also great reel action out in the Bay. In this part of Lake Michigan, anglers will have their hands full of trophy Walleye and Perch.“

To see why the rest of the towns were selected, click here.

FishingBooker offers a platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, offering over 25,000 fishing trips in more than 1,750 cities worldwide.