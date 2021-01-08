GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay named ‘Safest City in the U.S.’ by recent report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) According to U.S. News and World report, Green Bay has been named the “Safest City in the US” in their 2020-2021 rankings.

U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas to find the safest places to live based on a number of criteria.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich commented saying, “Congratulations to our residents and police officers for this designation. This level of public safety requires the commitment of the entire community, and we are fortunate to live in a City whose residents and public servants put the highest priority on the mutual obligation of maintaining safe and secure neighborhoods, streets, homes, and businesses.”

The Green Bay Police Department has 184 sworn officers and 37 civilian employees.

“Here in Green Bay we all work together, the police, the community, and the entire City Government to address crime problems head-on. Whenever we have a crime spike, as we did last year with a series of shootings, we partner with the community to find solutions that work. The Police Department has built up a level of genuine trust and mutual respect with the citizens of Green Bay,” says Police Chief Andrew Smith.

U.S. News also analyzed areas to find the best places to live based on the quality of life, job market, the value of living there and people’s desire to live there; here’s how Green Bay stacked up:

  • #25 in Best Places to Live
  • #54 In Best Places to Retire
  • #1 in Safest Places to Live
  • #6 in Best Places to Live for Quality of Life
  • #12 in Cheapest Places to Live

