Green Bay native back home to be new Director of Special Events for On Broadway

GREEN BAY, WI – On Broadway, Inc. has hired Allie Thut as their new Director of Special Events.

According to a release, On Broadway faced staff reductions in 2020 because of event cancellations that supported the operation of the organization.

The non-profit organization says they were able to hire Thut because of a successful early start to a crowdfunding campaign.

In her role, they say Thut will be responsible for coordinating well-known community events including the Farmers’ Market on Broadway, Fire over the Fox, igNight Market, and Taste on Broadway.

On Broadway plans and executes nearly 60 events in downtown Green Bay’s Broadway District and Thut will be able to assist with business support programs and other initiatives to help promote the overall health and design of the district.

“Green Bay is my home, my roots, and I have fond memories attending On Broadway Events. I look forward to producing special events for the community that enhances the Broadway District experience,” says Allie Thut.

The organization says Thut recently moved back to Green Bay from Rochester, NY where she spent the last three years as an event coordinator for Rochester Events.

In her New York job, she helped coordinate the country’s largest 10-day music festival and 20 other events that attracted over 750,000 attendees. They say she also served as the event director for several races throughout the region.

“Allie will bring a fresh perspective from outside of the area and combine it with her knowledge and love for the community where she was raised. In many ways, it’s the perfect homecoming,” says Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc.

If you need to reach Allie, you can contact her at allie@onbroadway.org or (920) 569-3425.

For more information about On Broadway’s Crowdfunding Campaign visit charity.gofundme.com.