Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

NASSAU, Bahamas (WFRV) — A Wisconsin native was in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian made landfall.

According to Local 5’s Milwaukee affiliate, WDJT, Brian Sauer, who grew in up Green Bay, is a head brewer at the only brewery in the Bahamas, Pirate Republic Brewing, Co.

Sauer told WDJT this is the third hurricane he has experienced since moving to the Bahamas four years ago.

