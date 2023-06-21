LEMOORE, Calif. (WFRV) – A Green Bay native is doing his part by providing medical readiness from the United States Navy’s most extensive master jet base.

Lieutenant junior grade Nikolas Lamal joined the Navy 14 years ago, served for 13 years in the enlisted ranks as a hospital corpsman, and earned the position of chief petty officer.

Today, Lamal serves as an environmental health officer, providing beneficiary care and expeditionary medical readiness at the Naval Health Clinic Lemoore.

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White

“My grandfather served in the Navy during WWII, and I wanted to carry on the family tradition,” said Lamal. “I was also looking for a reason to get out of my hometown and see the world.”

Lamal attended Green Bay Preble High School and graduated in 2008. Although it was just high school, Lamal learned valuable skills he still sticks true to today.

“I learned that no one will ever give you anything,” said Lamal. “You got to put the work in to get it yourself.”

Naval Health Clinic Lemoore provides quality health care to more than 18,000 people to ensure the Navy and Marine warfighters are medically ready to fight today, tomorrow, and beyond.

As a member of the Navy, Lamal is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities, and sustaining combat-ready forces supporting the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy secures passageways and means of trade across the world and ensures our way of life,” said Lamal. “I’m most proud of having the opportunity to mentor junior sailors and take them under my wing. Then to hear from them years later, showing their appreciation to me in helping them be successful in their career and personal goals.”

As Lamal and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.