Green Bay native, others recognized during annual State Patrol awards

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — As part of the annual State Patrol awards ceremony on Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers recognized 59 people, including law enforcement officers, other government employees, and citizens for lifesaving efforts and exemplary public service.

Green Bay’s own Trooper Jamie Kahkola of the State Patrol was awarded Trooper of the Year.

The award, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, recognizes a “trooper who displays outstanding work performance, initiative, leadership, effective interpersonal relations, and projects a positive image of the Wisconsin State Patrol both on and off duty.”

“Every day, Wisconsin’s emergency responders go above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect our communities and folks across our state,” Governor Evers says. “These annual awards provide an important opportunity to recognize their extraordinary dedication and professionalism, and to thank them for their service.”

For a full list of recipients and more about the awards, click here.