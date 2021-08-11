Green Bay neighborhood loses power in storms for the second time in as many weeks, bracing for next round

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – It was an all too familiar sequence of events; a storm, a tree down, and a neighborhood without power for hours.

Residents along Goddell near East Mason Street got that sinking feeling again when an intense rainstorm Tuesday night was followed by a tree coming down and their power going off.

But the latest round was a lot more intense.

“It was shaking the windows,” recalled Brittany Zemeny. “The storm was so intense. We didn’t hear the tree because I live across the street but all of a sudden the power was just out.”

Green Bay Metro Fire Department dispatched a truck to check on live wires and hang some yellow tape across so nobody would try to drive through when it got dark.

Folks were thankful that the tree didn’t land on anybody’s house or car. But they weren’t looking forward to a long, hot, and humid night without air conditioning.

“It happened just two weeks ago,” said Jennifer Dermeo. “Last time it was 17 hours. So I’m hoping not that long.”