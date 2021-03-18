GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay NEW Zoo creates ‘Animal March Madness’ bracket

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW_Zoo_and_Adventure_Park_Implementing__0_20190404172618

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay NEW Zoo and Adventure Park created its own animal-themed bracket for March Madness.

The 32-animal bracket features threatened and endangered animals, and the winning species will receive a treat.

According to the NEW Zoo, participants can just ‘react’ with emojis on the Facebook posts to vote, and nothing else is required. Four weeks of matchups will happen from each Tuesday to Sunday, and winners will be posted every Monday afternoon.

The species that wins the tournament will receive an enrichment party to celebrate the victory. Favorite foods and toys will be given to the champion.

The Snow Leopard is in the ‘number one’ overall seed position but faces a tough matchup in the first round against the Red Panda.

Voting for the first round has already started, but is still open until Sunday.

To vote visit the NEW Zoo’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Synergy helps athletes deal with double the sports workload

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra