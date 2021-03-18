Green Bay NEW Zoo creates ‘Animal March Madness’ bracket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay NEW Zoo and Adventure Park created its own animal-themed bracket for March Madness.

The 32-animal bracket features threatened and endangered animals, and the winning species will receive a treat.

According to the NEW Zoo, participants can just ‘react’ with emojis on the Facebook posts to vote, and nothing else is required. Four weeks of matchups will happen from each Tuesday to Sunday, and winners will be posted every Monday afternoon.

The species that wins the tournament will receive an enrichment party to celebrate the victory. Favorite foods and toys will be given to the champion.

The Snow Leopard is in the ‘number one’ overall seed position but faces a tough matchup in the first round against the Red Panda.

Voting for the first round has already started, but is still open until Sunday.

To vote visit the NEW Zoo’s Facebook page.