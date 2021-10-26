Green Bay “NIBIN” machine now live as violent crime investigations continue

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- As violent crime investigations continue in Green Bay, a new tool is now “live” at Green Bay Police Headquarters, giving Investigators a wide-ranging database to work with.

“Basically what it does is it takes a digital image on the back of the cartridge casing where the primer is on a bullet,” said Lieutenant Clinton Beguhn.

Green Bay is now leasing a NIBIN Machine, which is the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, that allows for the processing of ballistic evidence, that can be entered into a database to compare it to other crimes both locally and nationally.

When discharged, every firearm leaves an in print on the bullet casing. That in print can serve as a fingerprint in a way, that can help identify what type of firearm has been used in the commission of a crime. “Comparing them to casings that are found at other crimes can give the Investigators a good lead on where that gun may have come from or who may have used it,” said Lt. Beguhn.

Since being sworn in as Chief of Green Bay PD, Chris Davis has placed a gun violence reduction strategy on his list of priorities. In a one-on-one interview with WFRV’s Eric Richards, Davis mentioned a very proactive weekend, as Patrol Officers handled 800 calls for service. “They took four firearms off the streets and made prosecutable on some of the Folks responsible for some pretty serious crime,” said Chief Davis.

For now, the NIBIN Machine is on lease from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Green Bay is hoping to purchase the equipment which costs $200,000. A portion of the $2 million Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich would like to set aside from the $23.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, could go towards the purchase.

Prior to obtaining the NIBIN Machine, Investigators would have to hand deliver evidence to Milwaukee for processing, which took much-needed time and resources away from investigations. Now that the equipment is in-house, evidence can be processed and into the database within 24 hours of the crime. “What it’s able to do is make connections between incidents much more quickly than in the past,” said Chief Davis.

When asked if an investigation can stall, if the evidence collected from a scene is not already in the database, Lt. Beguhn says that does not mean a dead-end is near. “Let’s say the casing is from a firearm that hasn’t gone through acquisition yet, maybe that’s used down the line.

If that same firearm is used in another crime and that casing gets entered into the system, we may have another piece of the puzzle that we can use a little bit later,” said Lt. Beguhn. On the city of Green Bay’s website there is a link to communitycrimemap.com which outlines various crimes within cities throughout the US, including Green Bay.