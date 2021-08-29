GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay non-profit feeds those in need during 8th annual ‘Feed the Homeless Barbecue’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Green Bay non-profit, Transformation House Inc. once again gave back to the community and served the less fortunate a delicious home-cooked meal.

On Saturday, Transformation House Inc. held its eighth annual Feed the Homeless Barbecue on Broadway Street, inviting everyone in the community to enjoy individually packaged meals, live music, and balloon animals.

Organizers note that the ‘Grab and Go’ meals had a variety of food for people to choose from leaving people satisfied and full.

“We got pulled pork. We got hot dogs, hamburgers. We got baked beans. We got spaghetti. My wife she just throw down the spaghetti so we got her famous spaghetti out here,” shared Transformation House Inc. Pastor, Manuelus Reacco.

Transformation House Inc. says its main goal is to show love, share fellowship, and give back to the community.

