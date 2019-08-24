Green Bay non-profit organization hosts barbecue for homeless population

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

A Green Bay non-profit organization provided food, fellowship and entertainment to dozens of homeless individuals and community members Saturday afternoon at the 7th Annual Feed the Homeless and Community Barbecue at St. John’s Park.

“What we do is we try to prepare a good barbecue meal, and the people who are less fortunate, or just looking for a good meal, (can) come out and have a good time and eat some good food,” said Pastor Manuelus Reacco, Director of the Transformation House.

“I think it’s very important that we share together as a community, because someone’s always in the need of stuff,” added volunteer Sharon Pulfhus.

The goal of the barbecue was to make life easier for struggling individuals, at least for a few hours.

“It’s very important to try to help those who are down, that (have) lost hope… people that feel like they’re by (themselves),” Reacco said. “Coming out and just having a good time together, instead of the stress, thinking about what they’re going through.”

