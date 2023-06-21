BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have announced the return of the countywide crosswalk education and enforcement events, otherwise known as ‘Frogger,’ that will be held throughout Brown County.

Wello’s Yield to Your Neighbor campaign is set to partner with local law enforcement to be stationed at numerous locations on Thursday, June 22.

The Frogger event, which will have municipal staff using crosswalks with officers monitoring traffic, aims to increase crosswalk awareness by stopping vehicles that fail to follow the law of yielding to pedestrians.

Vehicles that get stopped will either get a warning or a ticket at the officer’s discretion.

Law enforcement will be stationed at different locations in Ashwaubenon, Allouez, Bellevue, Denmark, De Pere, Hobart, Green Bay, Howard, Pulaski, and Suamico.

Image Credit: Wello

Law enforcement partners include:

Ashwaubenon Public Safety

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

De Pere Police Department

Green Bay Police Department

Pulaski Police Department

Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (newest partnership addition)

Together we are making a difference in education, awareness, and deterrence of bike and pedestrian violations. These initiatives highlight the great work both organizations do daily to help keep our roads safe, prevent injuries, and make sure all bicyclists and pedestrians have safe routes of travel. Commander of Operations Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department

Three total ‘Frogger’ events were held throughout Brown County in 2022. In total, 351 warnings were issued and 1,298 vehicles correctly yielded to pedestrians, resulting in a 79% compliance rate.

The next Frogger events will take place on August 31 and October 4.

All locations and times of the June 22 Yield to Your Neighbor campaign can be found here.