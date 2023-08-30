GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A nonprofit organization in Green Bay is promoting interest in STEM by donating science kits to schools statewide.

For more than 30 years, the Einstein Project has been making science kits for classrooms. This year, volunteers and college students at UWGB put together more than 370 kits that will be used to teach science to about 10,000 students.

Executive Director of the organization Chad Janowski says, “In elementary grades, having kids have hands-on science is super important. It helps them to be able to touch, feel, and experience the science learning, rather than just reading about it in a textbook.”

Grades K-5 will receive the kits that include materials for various science lessons, along with handouts for teachers.

Helping to put the kits together is Emily Yang, a business management student at the UWGB. She says, “It’s important for me that kids find STEM interesting to them and that STEM can be something fun.”

The kits are expected to be distributed before school starts next week.