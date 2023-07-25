BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin received an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant on Tuesday from Brown County officials to help support mental health.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, along with Brown County Health and Human Services Executive Director Jeremy Kral, formally presented the organization with a check for $39,259.

The grant award is part of the $1 million of ARPA funds for relief to community organizations recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic received by the Brown County Human Services Department and approved by the Brown County Board of Supervisors.

“The Brown County Board of Supervisors and I agree that the grant funds can help those most impacted by the pandemic,” says Streckenbach. “We believe one effective way to do so is through our community’s nonprofit organizations who assist families and other individuals.”

The project by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin will provide mental support and training for Bigs by becoming certified in Mental Health First Aid, securing therapy games, and other resources to support Littles with trauma histories, including suicidality.

Mental health challenges in youth are real and widespread,” said Monica McClure, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin. “We are seeing a greater need for mental health counseling within our matches and have been frequently hearing about the tremendous challenges our young people are facing.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of 19 projects awarded part of the $1 million in ARPA funds made available through a grant process to local non-profit organizations to benefit the pandemic recovery efforts of the county and its residents.

“The future well-being of our community depends on how we support and invest in our youth,” added McClure. “We will activate trusted mentors in young people’s lives, ensuring support and intervention are available to everyone.”