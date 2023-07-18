GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sex trafficking may seem like a problem you only see in other places, but as it turns out, it might be happening in your neighborhood.

The Green Bay nonprofit Awaken is providing victims of sexual exploitation with the tools necessary to better themselves. From getting them in touch with mental health providers to offering them a safe space, Awaken is giving women a chance to heal.

Nonprofit board member Chris Barry says, “It’s hard to imagine what [the victims are] going through, but that interaction is hopeful. For them to understand that if they see a community like Green Bay backing them, supporting them, knowing that we stand with them, I think that helps.”

According to the organization, there were 28 human trafficking cases in Green Bay last year, and nearly 300 at-risk individuals have been identified in the community.

“To feel that loss, and nowhere to turn to, I thought if there’s any way I can help this program to be someone that stands up and says we stand with you, [I would}. They need a voice, and we want them to come to us and help them find their way,” Barry says.

Awaken is hosting a concert fundraiser, with Dueling Pianos set to take the stage, on August 24th at 6 p.m. at the LedgeCrest Reserve in De Pere.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit their website.