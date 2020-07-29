GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay officer awarded Wings of Life for helping to save choking child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Police officer has been award the Wings of Life after he assisted in saving a choking child.

The department says Officer Zach Koch responded to a call for a choking infant on July 2 on Green Bay’s east side.

Upon arrival, Officer Koch found the father of the child conducting CPR. Officer Koch took over administering first aid before turning the patient over to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department when they arrived.

Soon after arriving at the hospital, the child was reported to be alert and breathing normal.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department recognized Officer Koch’s effort by awarding him the Wings of Life.

