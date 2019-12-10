Green Bay Officer helps push vehicles stuck in slippery and icy conditions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay Police officer was seen on camera assisting multiple vehicles stuck on a slippery and icy stretch of Packerland Drive Monday evening.

In a post on Facebook, Hannah Kleczka said that vehicles get stuck on the road outside her house every time it snows. She said she witnessed three cars and a van get stuck on Monday, and the officer helped out each driver until they were able to move along.

Thanks to the officer and the Green Bay Police Department for their service!

Courtesy: Hannah Kleczka

Courtesy: Hanna Kleczka



