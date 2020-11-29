GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay officer injured during early morning crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay police officer was taken to a local hospital early Sunday morning after being involved in a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, just before 3 a.m., police responded to the area near the intersection of Mason Street and Bellevue Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police confirm that the vehicles involved in the crash were a marked police cruiser and a small SUV.

Officials report the officer in the squad car and the driver in the SUV were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the accident remains under investigation, police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident. Police add the intersection will remain closed as WPS repairs a damaged pole that resulted from the crash.

