GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The three Green Bay Police officers who were placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting during a physical disturbance in July have returned to duty.

The incident happened on July 20, when one person was reportedly injured after a ‘distraught’ person tried to flee the scene.

Authorities say that there is no evidence to suggest criminal conduct of Officer Cameron Boersma, Officer Shawna Coron, and Officer Christopher Vaubel, when 31-year-old Russell Lonas of Green Bay, sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case.

The District Attorney’s Office cites that “the officer’s use of force was justified and that the officers were acting in good faith as they had believed it was their duty to stop the threat posed to them as well as area residents.”

Materials reviewed by the District Attorney included the investigative reports, audio recordings, officer and witness interviews, videos, and photographs.

The three officers returned to duty on September 6.

“While we never want to be placed in a situation where we must use deadly force, I appreciate the way our officers and sergeants came together and worked as a team to resolve this complex and difficult situation,” said Chief Chris Davis of the Green Bay Police Department. “This incident is an example of the risks inherent in a career in police service,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.”

Lonas is facing the following 5 charges:

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer

Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody

Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Assessments

Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon – Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated

No further information was released at this time.

