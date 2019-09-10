Green Bay officials asking residents to review tips to stay safe during flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials in Green Bay are reminding residents to review some tips on how to stay safe during flooding ahead of forecasted rainfalls bringing 2 to 4 inches.
Green Bay Metro Fire offers these tips on how to stay safe during flooding:
- Stay Informed o Listen to radio and television, including NOAA Weather Radio if possible and check the internet/social media for information and updates.
- Get to Higher Ground
- If you live in a flood-prone area and it begins to flood, get to higher ground immediately.
- Obey Evacuation Orders
- If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances.
- Practice Electrical Safety
- Do not go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises, get out! Stay out of water that may have electricity in it!
- Avoid Flood Waters
- Don’t walk through floodwaters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible.
- DO NOT drive into flooded roadways or around barricades; Turn Around and Don’t Drown!
- Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals…etc.
- A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds. 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.